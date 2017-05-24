Death toll reaches 9 this season, 4 more climbers found dead on Mt Everest

At least four climbers including a woman mountaineer were found dead inside their tent at a high altitude camp on Mt Everest, taking this year's death toll of the spring climbing season to at least nine.

The expedition officials on Wednesday said that climbers spotted four bodies - two Nepalis and two foreigners - at camp IV on Tuesday while they were searching for another body to recover, reports the Himalayan Times.

" climbers from who were there to recover the body of a Slovak mountaineer spotted four more dead bodies inside a tent," Managing Director at Mingma quoted the rescuers as saying over the phone.

The rescuers said that the cause of death could be suffocation inside the tent.

At least six climbers were there to recover the body of 49-year-old solo climber Vladimir Strba who died at Camp IV on Sunday afternoon, he said, adding that Slovak's body was being brought to Camp II.

Earlier, an Roland Yearwood died of altitude sickness near South Col on Sunday while climbers recovered the body of Indian climber Ravi Kumar on on Monday.