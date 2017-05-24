TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

'Why not tie her'?: How fake news triggered media attacks on Arundhati Roy
Business Standard

Death toll reaches 9 this season, 4 more climbers found dead on Mt Everest

Sherpa climbers spotted 4 bodies, 2 Nepalis, 2 foreigners at camp IV on Tuesday: reports

ANI  |  Kathmandu 

Photo: Wikipedia
Photo: Wikipedia

At least four climbers including a woman mountaineer were found dead inside their tent at a high altitude camp on Mt Everest, taking this year's death toll of the spring climbing season to at least nine.

The expedition officials on Wednesday said that Sherpa climbers spotted four bodies - two Nepalis and two foreigners - at camp IV on Tuesday while they were searching for another body to recover, reports the Himalayan Times.

"Sherpa climbers from Seven Summit Treks who were there to recover the body of a Slovak mountaineer spotted four more dead bodies inside a tent," Managing Director at Seven Summit Treks Mingma Sherpa quoted the rescuers as saying over the phone.

The rescuers said that the cause of death could be suffocation inside the tent.

At least six Sherpa climbers were there to recover the body of 49-year-old Slovakian solo climber Vladimir Strba who died at Camp IV on Sunday afternoon, he said, adding that Slovak's body was being brought to Camp II.

Earlier, an American climber Roland Yearwood died of altitude sickness near South Col on Sunday while Sherpa climbers recovered the body of Indian climber Ravi Kumar on Mt Everest on Monday.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Death toll reaches 9 this season, 4 more climbers found dead on Mt Everest

Sherpa climbers spotted 4 bodies, 2 Nepalis, 2 foreigners at camp IV on Tuesday: reports

Sherpa climbers spotted 4 bodies, 2 Nepalis, 2 foreigners at camp IV on Tuesday: reports

At least four climbers including a woman mountaineer were found dead inside their tent at a high altitude camp on Mt Everest, taking this year's death toll of the spring climbing season to at least nine.

The expedition officials on Wednesday said that Sherpa climbers spotted four bodies - two Nepalis and two foreigners - at camp IV on Tuesday while they were searching for another body to recover, reports the Himalayan Times.

"Sherpa climbers from Seven Summit Treks who were there to recover the body of a Slovak mountaineer spotted four more dead bodies inside a tent," Managing Director at Seven Summit Treks Mingma Sherpa quoted the rescuers as saying over the phone.

The rescuers said that the cause of death could be suffocation inside the tent.

At least six Sherpa climbers were there to recover the body of 49-year-old Slovakian solo climber Vladimir Strba who died at Camp IV on Sunday afternoon, he said, adding that Slovak's body was being brought to Camp II.

Earlier, an American climber Roland Yearwood died of altitude sickness near South Col on Sunday while Sherpa climbers recovered the body of Indian climber Ravi Kumar on Mt Everest on Monday.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Death toll reaches 9 this season, 4 more climbers found dead on Mt Everest

Sherpa climbers spotted 4 bodies, 2 Nepalis, 2 foreigners at camp IV on Tuesday: reports

At least four climbers including a woman mountaineer were found dead inside their tent at a high altitude camp on Mt Everest, taking this year's death toll of the spring climbing season to at least nine.

The expedition officials on Wednesday said that Sherpa climbers spotted four bodies - two Nepalis and two foreigners - at camp IV on Tuesday while they were searching for another body to recover, reports the Himalayan Times.

"Sherpa climbers from Seven Summit Treks who were there to recover the body of a Slovak mountaineer spotted four more dead bodies inside a tent," Managing Director at Seven Summit Treks Mingma Sherpa quoted the rescuers as saying over the phone.

The rescuers said that the cause of death could be suffocation inside the tent.

At least six Sherpa climbers were there to recover the body of 49-year-old Slovakian solo climber Vladimir Strba who died at Camp IV on Sunday afternoon, he said, adding that Slovak's body was being brought to Camp II.

Earlier, an American climber Roland Yearwood died of altitude sickness near South Col on Sunday while Sherpa climbers recovered the body of Indian climber Ravi Kumar on Mt Everest on Monday.

image
Business Standard
177 22