TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Ahead of UP polls, Amar Singh gets 'Z' category central security again
Business Standard

Death toll rises to five in Lucknow hit and run incident

One of the accused was reportedly son of former legislator Ashok Rawat

ANI  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow incident
Lucknow: People at a night shelter where a speeding car crushed five labours, in Lucknow on Sunday. (PTI)

The death toll in the hit and run case climbed to five on Sunday after a speeding car hit a night shelter in Lucknow's Dalibagh.

The incident took place yesterday night at around 1.30 a.m. when around 80 labourers were sleeping in the night shelter.

The person, who was driving the car along with his four friends, was in an inebriated state.

The four deceased have been identified as Prithvi Raj, Nanku, Abdul and Gokharan.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for the medical treatment while the condition of four is reportedly critical and have been referred to the trauma centre.

As per the sources, two of the accused have been arrested by the police and three are absconding.

One of the accused was reportedly son of former legislator Ashok Rawat while other is a son of businessman.

The police are investigating the case.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Death toll rises to five in Lucknow hit and run incident

One of the accused was reportedly son of former legislator Ashok Rawat

One of the accused was reportedly son of former legislator Ashok Rawat

The death toll in the hit and run case climbed to five on Sunday after a speeding car hit a night shelter in Lucknow's Dalibagh.

The incident took place yesterday night at around 1.30 a.m. when around 80 labourers were sleeping in the night shelter.

The person, who was driving the car along with his four friends, was in an inebriated state.

The four deceased have been identified as Prithvi Raj, Nanku, Abdul and Gokharan.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for the medical treatment while the condition of four is reportedly critical and have been referred to the trauma centre.

As per the sources, two of the accused have been arrested by the police and three are absconding.

One of the accused was reportedly son of former legislator Ashok Rawat while other is a son of businessman.

The police are investigating the case.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Death toll rises to five in Lucknow hit and run incident

One of the accused was reportedly son of former legislator Ashok Rawat

The death toll in the hit and run case climbed to five on Sunday after a speeding car hit a night shelter in Lucknow's Dalibagh.

The incident took place yesterday night at around 1.30 a.m. when around 80 labourers were sleeping in the night shelter.

The person, who was driving the car along with his four friends, was in an inebriated state.

The four deceased have been identified as Prithvi Raj, Nanku, Abdul and Gokharan.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for the medical treatment while the condition of four is reportedly critical and have been referred to the trauma centre.

As per the sources, two of the accused have been arrested by the police and three are absconding.

One of the accused was reportedly son of former legislator Ashok Rawat while other is a son of businessman.

The police are investigating the case.

image
Business Standard
177 22