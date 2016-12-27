TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

2.4 mn declared income above Rs 10 lakh but 2.5 mn cars bought annually
Business Standard

Demonetisation opened new avenues to convert black into white: Rahul Gandhi

No respite from graft, move has only added to misery of the poor, note ban a complete flop

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi

 
In a joint press conference with other Opposition party members, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi government for the demonetisation drive, three days ahead of its December 30 deadline. Gandhi asserted that the move had failed to reduce corruption and arrest black money laundering, and had instead made the lives of the poor "miserable".

"Demonetisation has had no impact on corruption and black money. A new black market has emerged to convert black money into white," Gandhi said at the press conference. 
 
Demonetisation is an attack on the country's poor and had only increased unemployment,” Gandhi said. "There is no cash with farmers, small traders and labourers. December 30 is quite close and the situation remains the same. The objective of demonetisation has failed completely.”

 
The Congress leader also sought Modi’s clarification on the corruption allegations labelled against him.”Modi must explain corruption charges against him,” he said. 
 
Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leaders shared the stage with Gandhi at the press conference.
 
“If a sincere effort is made by the government to eradicate corruption, not just Congress, but the entire Opposition will stand behind it,” the Congress vice-president said.
 
West Bengal CM and TMC chief Banerjee also came down heavily on the Union government, saying that the country had gone back by 20 years.
 
“Modi ji, where is the black money? All the money in circulation is now in banks, so where is this so called black money?” she asked.
 
The TMC chief further called demonetisation  a “mega scam, the biggest after independence.”

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Demonetisation opened new avenues to convert black into white: Rahul Gandhi

No respite from graft, move has only added to misery of the poor, note ban a complete flop

No respite from graft, move has only added to misery of the poor, note ban a complete flop
 
In a joint press conference with other Opposition party members, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi government for the demonetisation drive, three days ahead of its December 30 deadline. Gandhi asserted that the move had failed to reduce corruption and arrest black money laundering, and had instead made the lives of the poor "miserable".

"Demonetisation has had no impact on corruption and black money. A new black market has emerged to convert black money into white," Gandhi said at the press conference. 
 
Demonetisation is an attack on the country's poor and had only increased unemployment,” Gandhi said. "There is no cash with farmers, small traders and labourers. December 30 is quite close and the situation remains the same. The objective of demonetisation has failed completely.”
 
The Congress leader also sought Modi’s clarification on the corruption allegations labelled against him.”Modi must explain corruption charges against him,” he said. 
 
Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leaders shared the stage with Gandhi at the press conference.
 
“If a sincere effort is made by the government to eradicate corruption, not just Congress, but the entire Opposition will stand behind it,” the Congress vice-president said.
 
West Bengal CM and TMC chief Banerjee also came down heavily on the Union government, saying that the country had gone back by 20 years.
 
“Modi ji, where is the black money? All the money in circulation is now in banks, so where is this so called black money?” she asked.
 
The TMC chief further called demonetisation  a “mega scam, the biggest after independence.”

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Demonetisation opened new avenues to convert black into white: Rahul Gandhi

No respite from graft, move has only added to misery of the poor, note ban a complete flop

 
In a joint press conference with other Opposition party members, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi government for the demonetisation drive, three days ahead of its December 30 deadline. Gandhi asserted that the move had failed to reduce corruption and arrest black money laundering, and had instead made the lives of the poor "miserable".

"Demonetisation has had no impact on corruption and black money. A new black market has emerged to convert black money into white," Gandhi said at the press conference. 
 
Demonetisation is an attack on the country's poor and had only increased unemployment,” Gandhi said. "There is no cash with farmers, small traders and labourers. December 30 is quite close and the situation remains the same. The objective of demonetisation has failed completely.”
 
The Congress leader also sought Modi’s clarification on the corruption allegations labelled against him.”Modi must explain corruption charges against him,” he said. 
 
Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leaders shared the stage with Gandhi at the press conference.
 
“If a sincere effort is made by the government to eradicate corruption, not just Congress, but the entire Opposition will stand behind it,” the Congress vice-president said.
 
West Bengal CM and TMC chief Banerjee also came down heavily on the Union government, saying that the country had gone back by 20 years.
 
“Modi ji, where is the black money? All the money in circulation is now in banks, so where is this so called black money?” she asked.
 
The TMC chief further called demonetisation  a “mega scam, the biggest after independence.”

image
Business Standard
177 22