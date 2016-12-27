Demonetisation opened new avenues to convert black into white: Rahul Gandhi

In a joint press conference with other Opposition party members, Congress
Vice President Rahul Gandhi
on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi government for the demonetisation
drive, three days ahead of its December 30 deadline. Gandhi asserted that the move had failed to reduce corruption and arrest black money
laundering, and had instead made the lives of the poor "miserable".
"Demonetisation
has had no impact on corruption and black money. A new black market has emerged to convert black money
into white," Gandhi said at the press conference.
“Demonetisation
is an attack on the country's poor and had only increased unemployment,” Gandhi said. "There is no cash with farmers, small traders and labourers. December 30 is quite close and the situation remains the same. The objective of demonetisation
has failed completely.”
The Congress
leader also sought Modi’s clarification on the corruption allegations labelled against him.”Modi must explain corruption charges against him,” he said.
Trinamool Congress
(TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leaders shared the stage with Gandhi at the press conference.
“If a sincere effort is made by the government to eradicate corruption, not just Congress, but the entire Opposition will stand behind it,” the Congress
vice-president said.
West Bengal CM and TMC chief Banerjee also came down heavily on the Union government, saying that the country had gone back by 20 years.
“Modi ji, where is the black money? All the money in circulation is now in banks, so where is this so called black money?” she asked.
The TMC chief further called demonetisation
a “mega scam, the biggest after independence.”
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU