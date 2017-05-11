Decision to ban Zakir Naik's IRF in India's interest, says tribunal

A special tribunal, headed by Justice Sangeeta Dhingra of the on Thursday upheld the government's decision to ban controversial preacher Zakir Naik's NGO Islamic Research Foundation (IRF).

The presiding officer of the found that was involved in activities threatening sovereignty, unity, integrity and security of India.

"The entire material placed on record shows that the was involved in activities which not only incite and encourage the youth to undertake the unlawful activities with and intent to threaten the sovereignty, unity, integrity and security of India.

"It also causes disaffection against India, which leaves no doubt that the ingredients of section... Of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967 are met and there is every reason to conclude that the be declared as an unlawful association," the said.

On March 16, the had also held that the Centre's decision to ban the was taken to safeguard security.

It had dismissed IRF's plea challenging the ban.

The had challenged the November 17, 2016, notification of the Ministry of Home Affairs which had imposed an immediate ban on the organisation under the UAPA.

It has been banned for five years.