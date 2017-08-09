Declare all languages national, says AIADMK's M Thambidurai

leader M Thambidurai, who is also Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha, today demanded that all Indian languages be called and that official status is granted to these.



Speaking in the during a discussion to mark the 75th anniversary of the Quit movement, he said people from all languages had fought for the freedom of the country and it was Parliament's "bounden duty" to treat each of them equally, instead of giving priority to any one



The remarks of Thambidurai, MP from Nadu, came amid claims of some opposition parties that the at the Centre was pushing the use of Hindi in southern states, where has long been a sensitive issue.He read from a newspaper the pledges proposed by Prime Minister and said he wanted to add some."Let us pledge to see that all our languages are called languages and not regional languages. Let us pledge to see that all languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, etc. Are recognised as official languages of this country," he said.Apparently, to make a point, he earlier began his speech in which could not be understood by most lawmakers as the member had not informed the Speaker's office in advance, a requirement so that arrangement for real time translation could be made.As some members queried about it, he said this was the situation that if he has to speak in Tamil, he has to get permission in advance."I am forced to speak in English or Hindi," he said.While members cannot hear the speech in vernacular languages like and Bengali, they are forced to hear it in either Hindi or English, the two languages in which translation is available, Thambidurai said.Speaker said the facility will be available with the help ofThambidurai also recalled the enthusiastic participation of people in the from Nadu and named leaders who took an active part in it.The Dravidian movement may have had a difference of opinion with the Congress, the pre-eminent party in the independence struggle, but they fought for an independentfounder and late Nadu chief minister was a staunch Gandhian, he said and had put a condition to his mother that he would marry only if he was allowed to wear khadi, which his mother did not like. "Then it happened as he wished," he said.