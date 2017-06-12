Declare NEET 2017 results, SC to CBSE as it stays Madras HC order

The apex court directed the authorities to proceed with admission and counselling as per schedule

Paving the way for the declaration of NEET examination results, Supreme on Monday stayed the Madras High Court's interim order restraining publication of the for admission to and BDS courses.



The apex also directed the authorities concerned to proceed with the process of declaration of results, subsequent counselling and admission as per the schedule fixed by it earlier.



However, a vacation bench of Justices P C Pant and Deepak Gupta said the declaration of results, as well as the subsequent counselling and admission, will be subject to the decision of the apex in the matter pending before it.



The bench also requested all the high courts not to entertain petitions in the matters relating to the Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination 2017.



The order came on the plea by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and others challenging the May 24 order of the Madras High which had restrained the Board from publishing the of NEET examination 2017 in which around 12 lakh aspirants had appeared. According to the Madras High Court, a uniform paper was not given in the examination as there was a vast difference between the ones in English and Tamil.

Press Trust of India