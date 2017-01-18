Decoding Navjot Sidhu's unfinished business with the BJP

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Sidhu’s political association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may be over but he still continues to have a business alliance with Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal. Company documents show Sidhu and Goyal entered into a business partnership on June 6, 2011, incorporating a limited liability partnership (LLP) named Shree Siddhi Riddhi Digital LLP. When Sidhu entered into this partnership with Goyal, he was almost half way through his second stint in the Lok Sabha as a BJP MP from Amritsar, a seat he vacated for Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ...