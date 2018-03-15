Defamation case: After Majithia, will Kejriwal apologise to Jaitley too?

Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal has apparently settled the defamation case filed against him by former Bikram Singh Kejriwal on Thursday issued an apology to saying that now he has learnt that the allegations were unfounded. "In the recent past I made certain statements and allegations against you regarding your alleged involvement in These statements became a political issue. Now, I've learnt that allegations are unfounded. Hence, there should be no politics on such issues," Kejriwal said in a statement.

"I hereby withdrew all my statements and allegations made against you and apologise for the same," read the statement.

The Aam Aadmi Party supreme has reportedly furnished a copy of the apology to the court.

had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal and two other AAP leaders, Sanjay Singh and Ashish Khetan, in May 2016 after they repeatedly targeted him over the problem of drugs in Punjab while campaigning for the Punjab Assembly elections.

Kejriwal had accused the Prakash Singh Badal government, especially Majithia, of patronising drug mafia and criminals.

Majithia, according to India Today, has accepted the apology and will withdraw the "It is the time to forget, forgive and move on," he said.

This defamation case is only one of the series of such cases he has accumulated since entering politics. Last week, he had apologised to BJP leader Avtar Singh Bhadana asking him to withdraw his