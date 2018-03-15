JUST IN
Defamation case: After Majithia, will Kejriwal apologise to Jaitley too?

The Aam Aadmi Party supreme has reportedly furnished a copy of the apology in the court

BS Web Team 

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal has apparently settled the defamation case filed against him by former Punjab Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia. Kejriwal on Thursday issued an apology to Majithia saying that now he has learnt that the drug trade allegations were unfounded. "In the recent past I made certain statements and allegations against you regarding your alleged involvement in drug trade. These statements became a political issue. Now, I've learnt that allegations are unfounded.

Hence, there should be no politics on such issues," Kejriwal said in a statement. "I hereby withdrew all my statements and allegations made against you and apologise for the same," read the statement. The Aam Aadmi Party supreme has reportedly furnished a copy of the apology to the court. Majithia had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal and two other AAP leaders, Sanjay Singh and Ashish Khetan, in May 2016 after they repeatedly targeted him over the problem of drugs in Punjab while campaigning for the Punjab Assembly elections. Kejriwal had accused the Prakash Singh Badal government, especially Majithia, of patronising drug mafia and criminals. Majithia, according to India Today, has accepted the apology and will withdraw the defamation suit. "It is the time to forget, forgive and move on," he said. This defamation case is only one of the series of such cases he has accumulated since entering politics. Last week, he had apologised to BJP leader Avtar Singh Bhadana asking him to withdraw his defamation suit. NDTV reported, on Thursday, cited sources saying that the Delhi CM is also planning to reach out to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Jaitley has sued Kejriwal for accusing him of corruption as the head of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA). kejriwal apology

First Published: Thu, March 15 2018. 19:42 IST

