Defence experts demand consular access for Kulbhushan Jadhav's safety

With the judgement in regard with the alleged Indian spy all set to be pronounced on Thursday by the International of Justice (ICJ), defence experts on Thursday demanded consular access for the safety of the ex- officer.

Defence expert P K Sehgal told ANI that India's case was very well presented and was absolutely firm putting that justice would be served to Jadhav.

"Pakistan has violated all conventions whether it is human rights or the Vienna Convention, or be the consular access or even the question of whether the has the jurisdiction in this case or not. Pakistan will stand totally exposed in its hypocrisy and for the premeditated murder of an innocent person. There is no doubt in my mind that Pakistan will be in for a mighty condemnation," he added.

Echoing similar sentiment, Ranjeet Rai told ANI that both countries were looking forward to the whether Vienna Convention allows consular access or not.

"Both sides avoided going into the facts trial; they went into the jurisdiction aspect. And therefore, Harish Salve argued that death sentences should be stayed immediately. And the trial was a 'kangaroo trail'. Pakistan, on the other side, used the jurisdiction. So, therefore, both the countries are looking forward to the ICJ's verdict which will have to decide all the jurisdiction and whether Vienna Convention allows consular access. We want consular access," he added.

The Pakistan military awarded death sentence to former Indian naval officer Jadhav on April 10 for alleged "espionage and subversive activities".

However, India, after being denied consular access for 16th time, dragged Pakistan to the on May 8 for violating the Vienna Convention.

Pakistan, on its part, told that the provisions of Vienna Convention on consular access were not applicable for a 'spy'. It also accused of using the international body for political theatrics.

Arguing before the 11-judge bench at the ICJ, which included former Supreme Judge Dalveer Bhandari,India's counsel Harish Salve stressed that not granting consular access and not giving legal representation of Jadhav's choosing amounted to a "miscarriage of justice" and a "violation of his right" to defend himself from concocted charges in a "farcical trial".

Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi, while presenting Islamabad's stance in the on death sentence handed to Jadhav, said that the former naval officer entered Islamabad through Iran using a fake passport.

It will be a big success for and a setback for Pakistan if the death sentence of Jadhav is suspended by the Where on the one hand, India's hopes regarding Jadhav will revive, on the other, Pakistan's relations with the other nations will suffer, affecting the country multi-laterally and economically.