Defence personnel can cast votes through electronic transmission, says EC
CEC said the EC had first experimented the initiative in Puducherry in August 2016
IANS |
New Delhi
January 4, 2017 Last Updated at 13:40 IST
"We have decided to allow the defence personnel
and central para-military forces personnel to cast their votes through an one-way electronic transmission
system," Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi told reporters in New Delhi before announcing the dates of the assembly polls in five states in 2017.
Zaidi also said that the EC had first experimented the initiative in Puducherry in August 2016.
