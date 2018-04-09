JUST IN
In pics: India 'the emerging defence manufacturing hub' at DefExpo 2018

The four-day DefExpo 2018 that opens on the outskirts of Chennai on April 11 exhibits a large number of military inventory items manufactured in India

BS Web Team  |  Chennai 

1 / 7
Tanks on live display at DefExpo 2018

The 10th installment of DefExpo showcases India as a credible manufacturer and exporter of military inventory items. It highlights India's focus on export as opposed to importing military hardware and marks a conceptual shift in Indian defence policy. Photo: T E Narasimhan 

2 / 7
A tank on the beaches of Chennai

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) expects this event to attract foreign buyers who may find the Indian option more affordable.The major arms exporters of the world, barring China, will be in Chennai and more than 40 countries are expected to participate in DefExpo 2018. Photo: T E Narasimhan

3 / 7
A paratrooper on air

Parachute jumps and live demonstrations of defence products at the DefExpo venue in Thiruvidanthai. For the first time in the history of the expo, a live demonstration of the naval vessels, air systems and land systems will be conducted. Photo: T E Narasimhan


 

4 / 7
Artillery and naval forces fire at DefExpo 2018

Military aircraft and naval ships are on display as a part of the Indian hardware along with artillery guns. The event will witness a participation of 162 companies from abroad and 539 Indian companies. Photo: T E Narasimhan

5 / 7
A live demo for the Defence Minister

Armed Force personnel stage a live demo in presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (unseen) after the curtain raiser press conference of DefExpo2018 in Chennai on Sunday. The event is being organised at the cost of Rs 800 crore with Defence Ministry spending about Rs 100 crore. Photo: PTI

6 / 7
Air dropping soldiers at DefExpo 2018

 

A soldier is air dropped on the shores of DefExpo 2018 in Chennai. While the previous DefExpo held in Goa was spread across 2.25 lakh square feet, the one near Chennai will be spread across 2.90 lakh square feet. Photo: PTI

 

7 / 7
A selfie with the tank

Visitors click selfies after the Curtain Raiser press Conference of DefExpo2018.The event attracts a high level of attention, as India is seen as a major market for global arms manufacturers. Photo: PTI


First Published: Mon, April 09 2018. 16:52 IST

