In pics: India 'the emerging defence manufacturing hub' at DefExpo 2018

India a credible manufacturer of military inventory items
The 10th installment of DefExpo showcases India as a credible manufacturer and exporter of military inventory items. It highlights India's focus on export as opposed to importing military hardware and marks a conceptual shift in Indian defence policy. Photo: T E Narasimhan
An event to attract foreign buyers
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) expects this event to attract foreign buyers who may find the Indian option more affordable.The major arms exporters of the world, barring China, will be in Chennai and more than 40 countries are expected to participate in DefExpo 2018. Photo: T E Narasimhan
Parachute jumps on display at DefExpo 2018
Parachute jumps and live demonstrations of defence products at the DefExpo venue in Thiruvidanthai. For the first time in the history of the expo, a live demonstration of the naval vessels, air systems and land systems will be conducted. Photo: T E Narasimhan
Naval ships and artillery on the same bay
Military aircraft and naval ships are on display as a part of the Indian hardware along with artillery guns. The event will witness a participation of 162 companies from abroad and 539 Indian companies. Photo: T E Narasimhan
Armed Force personnel stage a live demo
Armed Force personnel stage a live demo in presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (unseen) after the curtain raiser press conference of DefExpo2018 in Chennai on Sunday. The event is being organised at the cost of Rs 800 crore with Defence Ministry spending about Rs 100 crore. Photo: PTI
A soldier is airdropped on the beaches of Chennai
Fanfare after the Curtain Raiser press Conference of DefExpo2018
Visitors click selfies after the Curtain Raiser press Conference of DefExpo2018.The event attracts a high level of attention, as India is seen as a major market for global arms manufacturers. Photo: PTI
