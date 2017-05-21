Defiant Pakistan says ICJ cannot save Kulbhushan Jadhav from death sentence

The (ICJ) cannot nullify alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence, Pakistan's top foreign policy adviser on Saturday. A defiant has reacted to its recent setback at the ICJ, which granted a temporary stay on Jadhav's execution, by arguing that its domestic laws come first.

"Jadhav had confessed to carrying out terrorist activities inside and was a naval officer using a fake passport. He was sentenced according to the country's law," Aziz said while addressing the media in Islamabad.

No order on consular access for Jadhav

The has not given any order regarding consular access for Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death according to the laws of Pakistan, Aziz added.

"The has only asked to keep a stay on Jadhav's execution until it arrives at a decision," Aziz said.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Aziz said that when it comes to cases involving the death penalty, the international court has always given a stay order.

He said that the has not decided on consular access either and has only intimated that the matter will come under discussion.

Aziz argues ruling was not a loss for Pak

The adviser said that India's stance that was defeated by the recent verdict was inaccurate. "A wrong impression was created by Indian media that has lost the case," Aziz added.

Responding to a question on why no judge was sent on the day of the hearing, he said that the government could not appoint one within a short period of five days.

Pak to go in with a 'strong team' for the next hearing

"We will go with a strong team in the next hearing," Aziz said, adding that even if had chosen an ad hoc judge, the ICJ's verdict would not have changed.

Aziz said that not only was Jadhav an Indian citizen, he was, in fact, an officer in the Indian Navy who has also admitted to carrying out espionage activities in

He defended Islamabad's position, saying that Jadhav was tried and convicted in line with the country's constitution and laws, adding that Pakistan's position was "very strong" in this respect.

The United Nations' top court recently ordered a stay on the execution of Jadhav. Judges at the ruled that Jadhav must not be put to death by Islamabad until they have had time to pass a final judgment in the case.

Jadhav was reportedly arrested in a counter-intelligence raid in Balochistan in March 2016.