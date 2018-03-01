Delhi, 16 other states to face heatwaves from March to May: IMD

Prepare yourself for a scorching as the Met office has predicted above normal average temperatures from March to May across half the country. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said pre-monsoon months of March, April and May would be warmer than normal by 1 degree Celcius. Heat waves would effect 16 states apart from Delhi. According to a report in The Times of India, the IMD's seasonal forecast says that there is a probability that maximum temperature in the core heat wave zone during the period from March to May will touch their peak.

The zone which will bear the brunt of higher than normal temperature as projected by the forecast include Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and coastal Andhra Pradesh.