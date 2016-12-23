Delhi: 21-year old girl gangraped; boyfriend and another held

The Police on Thursday arrested a manager of a marketing company and his friend for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman in west Delhi's Dwarka area.

The woman, a resident of Gurugram in Haryana, was admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital here on Wednesday night along with her boyfriend Himmat after they fell from a building in Dwarka area and got injured.

Police said that both, the woman and Himmat, were drunk when admitted to hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Surender Kumar told IANS that the woman alleged that she was raped by her boyfriend and his friend Sunil, a cab driver.

"On inquiry, we found that the woman and Himmat accidentally fell from the window of the building where they consumed alcohol during a party," the officer said.

He said the woman met Himmat at Kapashera, near Delhi-Gurugram border, on Wednesday. Himmat's friend Sunil joined them later and took them to his flat in Dwarka.

The officer said Himmat and Sunil have been arrested and a rape case has been registered against the accused.

"We are still probing how the woman and her friend fell from the building, and whether she was raped or it was a consensual act," the officer said.