Delhi ACB orders inspection of PWD project in probe over Rs 10 crore scam

Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Thursday said it has ordered inspection of a Public Works Department (PWD) project as part of a probe into an alleged involving Chief Minister Kejriwal's brother-in-

"We have directed the PWD for site inspection with a team of experts and sought their opinion in connection with a project involving Kejriwal's deceased brother-in- Surender Kumar Bansal in the alleged Rs 10 crore scam," ACB Chief Mukesh Kumar Meena told IANS.

The officer said that ACB was doing site inspection for collecting evidences at different locations.

The ACB action follows the filing of three cases on May 9 against Bansal and senior PWD officers in connection with the corruption charge. The investigating agency questioned six engineers of the PWD on May 13.

The three FIRs were registered against Bansal and the PWD officers after it was discovered that the bills were cleared by different companies for different works.

The case involving Bansal, who died on May 7, relates to a drain project and improvement of kerbs from Shani Mandir to Bakoli village up to Drain No. 6 on the Highway-44.

The FIRs do not mention Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Kejriwal's name, although complainant Rahul Sharma, Convener of NGO Road Anti-Corruption Organisation, has accused the Chief Minister of helping Bansal to get fake bills of around Rs 10 crore cleared.

The ACB recorded the statement of Sharma on May 11.