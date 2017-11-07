Delhi air pollution: Breathe clean with these air purifiers below Rs 10,000

With the winter season approaching, the pollution levels in Delhi rose to beyond the permissible limit by 12-19 times. The combined with moisture in air created dense smog, which the residents of Delhi witnessed on November 7.

With same situation every year, the capital city has become one of the worst-hit states of With no expected respite from anytime soon, it is best to equip your homes, offices and other places with air purifiers, which help you breathe clean by removing the alien objects from the air that are harmful to human bodies.

Here are 5 best deals on below Rs 10,000

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2

Mi air purifier This air purifier from the stable of Xiaomi offers a high 310m3/h Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) and take 10 minutes to circulate purified air in a 21m room, according to company’s claim. Priced at Rs 9,999, the Mi Air Purifier 2 comes with Mi Home app that allows users to monitor and control the unit using their smartphones.

Honeywell Air Touch A5

Honeywell air purifier This air purifier uses just 53-Watt to clean the air. With a CADR rate if 250 m3/h, this purifier is suitable for use in living rooms and bedrooms. The purifier features High-efficiency HEPA and activated carbon filter that removes microscopic pollutant and allergens above 0.3 microns including PM2.5 and pollens. It also removes formaldehyde, toxic gases, VOCs and odour. The Honeywell Air Touch A5 purifier is priced at Rs 9,500 and is available on all leading offline and online stores.

Philips Portable Room Air Purifier

Philips Air Purifier This air purifier from the stable of Philips comes with advanced features such as NightSense Mode and child lock technology. The nightsense mode monitors the air quality to ensure you breathe clean air while sleeping. The child lock technology makes the unit safe to use even with kids around. Priced at Rs 8,799, this air purifier comes with 2 years warranty and is available on sale at offline and online stores.

Crompton Therapure Air Purifier

Crompton Air Purifier This tower shaped air purifier uses 45-Watt to clean the air around you. With a CADR rate of 216(m3/hr), this air purifier is suitable for bedroom. It has HEPA Filter, which removes PM 2.5 particles, pollutants, dust, smoke, allergens and germs. The filter is cleanable and, therefore, reduces the operating cost. Priced at Rs 9,999, this air filter comes with 2 year of manufacturer warranty.

Honeywell Move Pure Car Air Purifier