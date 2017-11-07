Delhi chokes as air pollution worsens, Twitter users slam govt over inaction

-
Here is a series of tweets talking about the poor air quality in Delhi:
Delhi...killing us all softly. #pollution pic.twitter.com/84yjc9LjLt— Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) November 7, 2017
Delhi's Air quality against Hyderabad's almost at same https://t.co/Cc58feJvw1 of it you can figure it out #Delhi #Smog #Pollution pic.twitter.com/RrTZ0d6Boz— Ashutosh Tiwari (@ashutaa) November 7, 2017
#Delhi: Visuals of smog from India Gate and Rajpath pic.twitter.com/vsnPbWdlHr— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2017
Welcoming the King & Queen of Belgium, now in #Delhi to commemorate Indians who fought in #Flanders, with an atmospheric recreation of WW1. pic.twitter.com/KUvksfOQdu— Raghu Karnad (@rkarnad) November 7, 2017
#Delhi #delhipollution @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia It seems like a crime to send kids to school in such pathetic conditions. pic.twitter.com/Cu6aRVhz5u— Pawandeep Kaur (@pawandeepkaur) November 7, 2017
— Anita Kapoor (@NotAnyKapoor) November 7, 2017
#ArvindKejriwal gives this smug excuse for the #smog in #Delhi - Duck, Dive, Deflect but don't ever work or act !! @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/Pxp1ZRUvJt
— AdityaGurwara (@adityagurwara) November 6, 2017
The pollution in #Delhi #Gurgaon looks that of post apocalyptic movies! pic.twitter.com/ethEarkcWN
