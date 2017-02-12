TRENDING ON BS
Ashwin becomes the world's fastest to claim 250 test wickets
Delhi airport 12th busiest in the world

It also recorded the highest growth rate of 19.1% in the world for November

Arindam Majumder  |  New Delhi 

Delhi International Airport was the 12th busiest airport worldwide for the month of November 2016 according to a latest report published by International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). 

It is the first time an Indian airport has entered the big league of top 15 airports in the world, which comprises of major airports like Atlanta, Dubai, Los Angeles and Changi airports. For the month, Delhi airport also recorded the highest growth rate of 19.1% in the world.

