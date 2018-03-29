Delhi airport baggage mess: Thousands of bags misplaced owing to glitch

Chaos prevailed at the here on Thursday as there were inordinate delays during baggage check which led to long queues and flight delays. "System failure detected in baggage handling system at Delhi Airport, thousands of bags reported to be misplaced as of now," reported ANI on Twitter.

Airlines like complained that the bags were not being loaded in the aircraft and that DIAL, the airport operator, was trying to find a solution to the problem.

Several flyers vented their anger on social media with some claiming that though they had arrived at their destination behind schedule, their luggage hadn't been delivered to them.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the airport operator, is yet to issue a statement on the chaos.