Delhi Airport busier than Changi, Bangkok amid growing domestic passengers

A robust growth in domestic passengers has propelled Delhi airport into the 60-million club, making it the sixth busiest airport in Asia and among the top 20 in the world. In 2017, Delhi handled 63.5 million passengers, surpassing some of the busiest airports in this part of the world such as Changi, Incheon, and Jakarta Soekarno–Hatta.

Globally, there are 21 airports which handle at least 60 million passengers each. Of these, 10 are in Asia, five in North America, five in Europe, and one in the Gulf. Delhi airport’s rise in the pecking order is ...