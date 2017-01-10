Delhi Airport first in world to adopt digital platform Arc

It helps in tracking and monitoring building performance

Airport on Tuesday claimed it has become the first aerodrome in the world to adopt unique performance and benchmarking platform, Arc, which helps in tracking and monitoring building performance.



Developed by Green Business Certification Inc (GBCI) and US Green Building Council (USGBC), the global certifying body for all Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) projects, this dynamic platform at T3 would be used by airport operator to measure, manage and improve performance of airport on resource consumption, carbon emissions and quality of passenger space, a release said.



It will allow the airport authorities to measure improvements and benchmark performance against other green building projects around the world, it said adding it would also help in international benchmarking of the airport's building performance against the best performing buildings of similar type.



Airport's Terminal 3 had earned Gold certification in 2011 under the new construction category.

Press Trust of India