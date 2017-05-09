TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

AAP crisis: Now, Kapil Mishra says Kejriwal has become like Jaitely, Sibal
Business Standard

Delhi among cheapest cities for a night out, Zurich most expensive

Deutsche Bank's special report looked at the average cost of a date in 47 cities

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

food
Representative image

Going out on date in Delhi? Cheer up, according to the 'Cheap dates' index from Deutsche Bank’s Mapping the World’s Prices 2017 report, the capital city is one of the cheapest places for a night out among the 47 cities in the index. 

In fact, Bengaluru and Mumbai figure at the bottom the list too (which is a good thing), both being more expensive than Delhi though. 

According to the index, on an average, a night out in Delhi will cost you a little over $44 (Rs 2,861.80 by current exchange rates). The same would cost you $46.7 (Rs 3,010.05) in Bengaluru and $50.7 (Rs 3,267.87) in Mumbai.

On the other hand, if you find yourself on a date in Zurich, Switzerland, then make sure you're willing to shell out the dough. Zurich topped the index, with a date costing an average $195.9. The same goes for any such plans in Oslo ($163.6), in Norway, and Tokyo ($163.0), in Japan.

The report defines a cheap date as: cab rides, dinner/lunch for two at a pub or diner, soft drinks, two movie tickets and a couple of beers.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Delhi among cheapest cities for a night out, Zurich most expensive

Deutsche Bank's special report looked at the average cost of a date in 47 cities

Deutsche Bank's special report looked at the average cost of a date in 47 cities
Going out on date in Delhi? Cheer up, according to the 'Cheap dates' index from Deutsche Bank’s Mapping the World’s Prices 2017 report, the capital city is one of the cheapest places for a night out among the 47 cities in the index. 

In fact, Bengaluru and Mumbai figure at the bottom the list too (which is a good thing), both being more expensive than Delhi though. 

According to the index, on an average, a night out in Delhi will cost you a little over $44 (Rs 2,861.80 by current exchange rates). The same would cost you $46.7 (Rs 3,010.05) in Bengaluru and $50.7 (Rs 3,267.87) in Mumbai.

On the other hand, if you find yourself on a date in Zurich, Switzerland, then make sure you're willing to shell out the dough. Zurich topped the index, with a date costing an average $195.9. The same goes for any such plans in Oslo ($163.6), in Norway, and Tokyo ($163.0), in Japan.

The report defines a cheap date as: cab rides, dinner/lunch for two at a pub or diner, soft drinks, two movie tickets and a couple of beers.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Delhi among cheapest cities for a night out, Zurich most expensive

Deutsche Bank's special report looked at the average cost of a date in 47 cities

Going out on date in Delhi? Cheer up, according to the 'Cheap dates' index from Deutsche Bank’s Mapping the World’s Prices 2017 report, the capital city is one of the cheapest places for a night out among the 47 cities in the index. 

In fact, Bengaluru and Mumbai figure at the bottom the list too (which is a good thing), both being more expensive than Delhi though. 

According to the index, on an average, a night out in Delhi will cost you a little over $44 (Rs 2,861.80 by current exchange rates). The same would cost you $46.7 (Rs 3,010.05) in Bengaluru and $50.7 (Rs 3,267.87) in Mumbai.

On the other hand, if you find yourself on a date in Zurich, Switzerland, then make sure you're willing to shell out the dough. Zurich topped the index, with a date costing an average $195.9. The same goes for any such plans in Oslo ($163.6), in Norway, and Tokyo ($163.0), in Japan.

The report defines a cheap date as: cab rides, dinner/lunch for two at a pub or diner, soft drinks, two movie tickets and a couple of beers.

image
Business Standard
177 22