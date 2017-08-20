Delhi Book Fair, most awaited event for bibliophiles, to begin from Aug 26

Good news for the bibliophiles of the national capital, the Delhi is all set to begin from August 26.

With the theme "Padhe Bharat Badhe Bharat" ( reads, grows), the Delhi which is organised by the Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) in association with the Federation of Indian Publishers will enter its 23rd edition.

"The Delhi plays a pivotal role in reiterating the might of the pen and the printed world. It has come to be recognised as the biggest book bonanza keenly awaited by students, teachers, scholars, authors, intellectuals, librarians and book lovers," the stated on their official website.

"Apart from promoting literacy and reading habit, especially among children and youth, the fair presents a vast panorama of Indian on a wide range of subjects."

This year, the fair will provide a unique platform for business-to-business transactions, establishing new contacts, entering into co-publishing arrangements, translation and copyright arrangements, reprinting of old and rare books, apart from providing retailing opportunities.

It will also host conferences and seminars, buyer-seller meets, book releases, discussions, literary activities for children and meet-the-author events.

The Delhi will take place at the and it will conclude on September 3.

