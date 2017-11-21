JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Number of billionaires in India to soar by over 50% by 2022: Credit Suisse

No negligence in care of 7-year-old patient; family not overcharged: Fortis
Business Standard

Delhi cannot claim privileges of state govt, Centre tells SC

The Centre also refuted the allegations that the Lieutenant Governor sits on files sent by the govt for their execution

ANI  |  New Delhi 

gavel, court, law

Delhi is a Union Territory and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government cannot claim privileges of a state government, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by the Delhi Government challenging the High Court order, which had said the Lieutenant Governor is the boss of Delhi.

The Centre also refuted the allegations, as claimed by the Delhi government, that the Lieutenant Governor sits on files sent by the government for their execution.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Maninder Singh, senior lawyer appearing for the Centre, made his submissions and arguments before Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra-led five-judge constitution bench.

The hearing will resume on Wednesday.

Earlier on November 2, Gopal Subramanium, representing the Delhi government told the apex court that it has limited powers, and its ambit must be widened.
First Published: Tue, November 21 2017. 23:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements