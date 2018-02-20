Delhi Chief Secretary assault: LG to submit preliminary report to Rajnath

Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal will shortly submit a preliminary report to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on an alleged assault on the chief secretary of the city government, a source said today. The report would be submitted in a day or two, the source added. Singh had sought a report from Baijal following the alleged attack on at the residence of Chief Minister last night. "The Lt Governor will submit his preliminary report on the alleged attack on the tomorrow or the day after. Later, a detailed report will be submitted to the Union Minister," the source said. Earlier in the day, members of IAS and DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service) officers' associations met Baijal and lodged their protest over the incident.

The officers' bodies called the incident a "breakdown of governance" in the capital. In a complaint to the police seeking action, Prakash alleged the assault on him at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence was "premeditated" and a "conspiracy" of all those who were present at a meeting there. Chief secretary Prakash alleged that Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 MLAs were present at the meeting where they threatened to "implicate" him in false cases if the issue of releasing TV advertisements about the government's achievements was not resolved. He also said he was roughed up. The chief minister's office dismissed the accusation as "bizarre and baseless".