The Delhi administration came to a virtual halt on Tuesday after Anshu Prakash alleged that he had been assaulted by members of the ruling (AAP) in the presence of Chief Minister and his deputy Manish Sisodia at the CM's official residence. Throughout the day, allegations flew all around with the two sides -- the Aam Admi Party government and the Delhi bureaucrats -- levelling allegations of attack on each other. The government refuted Prakash's allegations and released a video of its minister Imran Hussain being attacked by a group of officials while he was going to attend a press conference. also accused Prakash of acting on the 'BJP's behest'. Catch all the updates on the controversy here. Delhi police registered an FIR in the matter based on Prakash's complaint. Here is how the whole incident, according to Anshu Prakash, took place: Meeting at midnight: Prakash was informed at around 8.45 pm on Monday that he had to reach the CM's residence for a meeting at 12.00 midnight. He suggested the meeting to be postponed to next morning but the CM's advisor did not pay heed. The objective: According to Prakash, he was informed that the meeting was called to discuss the issue of difficulty in the release of certain TV Advertisements related to the completion of three years of the current government in Delhi. The arrival: After receiving a confirmation call at 11.20 he left for the CM's residence in his official car and reached at midnight. Entry and the scene setting: As he entered the front room of the residence, he saw and Manish Sisodia sitting with 11 other MLAs. He was told that the MLAs had come to ask him about the government's publicity programme on completion of three years. The bone of contention: After the door was firmly closed, he was made to sit in between and another MLA. Kejriwal then asked him to answer the MLAs and explain the reason for delay in the release of the TV campaign. He replied that officers were bound by guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court.

Threats of confinement, false implication: Following his reply, the MLAs started shouting at him and abused him for not doing enough for publicity of the government. He was threatened that he would be confined in the room for the entire night and implicated in false cases, including those under the SC/ST Act if he did not agree to release TV campaigns.

Fist fight and blows: "Then suddenly and the MLA on my left side, whom I can identify, without any provocation from my side, started hitting and assaulting me and hit several blows with fists on my head and temple," he wrote in the complaint. No support: He further alleged that no person present in the room made any effort to save him.

The exit: "My spectacles fell on the ground. I was in a state of shock. With difficulty I was able to leave the room and get into my official car and leave CM residence," he added.

Here is the copy of his complaint to the Delhi police.