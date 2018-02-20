-
The Delhi administration plunged into a crisis on Tuesday as the city's top bureaucrat alleged that he was assaulted by ruling AAP MLAs in front of Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at the chief minister's residence in the national capital, a charge rubbished by the party as 'bizarre'. Matters turned worse as Delhi Police registered an FIR in the matter based on the complaint of Anshu Prakash, even as the force did not name anyone in it. Throughout the day, allegations flew thick and fast with both sides -- the Aam Aadmi Party government and the Delhi bureaucrats -- levelling allegations and counter-allegations of attack on each other, even as the work in the Delhi Secretariat suffered. Here are the top developments: 1. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh sought a report from Lt Governor Anil Baijal's over the issue. 2. Prakash also did not participate in the Cabinet meeting which was attended by another senior IAS Manoj Parida at the chief minister's residence. 3. Two associations of IAS and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) criticised the attack, calling it 'breakdown of governance' in the national capital. 4. After the incident, three associations of IAS, DANICS and DASS met Lt Governor Anil Baijal and lodged their protest against the attack. In a joint statement, the officers' body said that the incident appears to be "pre-planned and pre-meditated". 5. In his complaint, the chief secretary alleged that the assault on him at the camp office situated at the chief minister's residence in North Delhi's Flag Staff Road last night was 'premeditated' and a conspiracy of all those who were present at a meeting there. "They (AAP MLAs) threatened to implicate him in false cases if the issue of releasing TV advertisements about the AAP government's achievements was not resolved," Prakash said in his complaint to DCP (North) seeking action. 6. The Aam Aadmi Party said that he was called to the chief minister's office for a discussion on ration. "There was a meeting of MLAs at the CM's residence. The CS refused to answer questions, saying that he was not answerable to MLAs and the CM, and that he was answerable only to the LG. He (Prakash) even used bad language against some of the MLAs and left without answering any questions," the party claimed in a statement. 7. Later in the day, utter chaos unfolded inside the secretariat as Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain was mobbed by over a hundred officials and staff. 8. The BJP demanded Kejriwal's resignation while the Congress termed the incident an 'administrative and constitutional crisis' and sought an apology from the chief minister. Other important developments: 1) Speaking to news agency ANI on the matter, Manisha Saxena, IAS Associate Secretary, said: "We have met the Lieutenant Governor and put forward our concerns. The chief secretary was called for a meeting late at night. The chief minister, deputy chief minister and MLAs were there. When the chief secretary reached, he was roughed up. For a few years, such things have been happening -- officers have been insulted and humiliated." Met LG & put forward our concerns. Chief Secy was called for a meeting late at night; CM, Dy CM & MLAs were there, when CS reached he was roughed up. Since few years such things have been happening, officers have been insulted & humiliated: Manisha Saxena, IAS Assoc. Secy #Delhi pic.twitter.com/F3ELUZkO0T The Police have reached the spot. AAP's Ashish Khaitan called PCR (Police Control Room), alleges he was manhandled at Delhi Secretariat. Police has reached the spot. It will be a very dangerous situation if Delhi goes towards administrative paralysis. LG should immediately meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Confidence should be restored among administrative officers : Ajay Maken on incident of alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secy Anshu Prakash pic.twitter.com/cLoSPV0qrF We have urged LG to take legal action be taken against those responsible. This is like a constitutional crisis, never seen such a thing happen in the past many years:DN Singh, Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services President on alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secy Anshu Prakash pic.twitter.com/3AsJSgzs9s We are going on a strike with immediate effect, we are with our Chief Secretary, until they (those at fault) are not arrested we will not get back (to work): DN Singh, Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services President on alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secy Anshu Prakash pic.twitter.com/cmUoKp4GAk It clarifies how AAP is involved in malpractices & corruption. If something good happens Kejriwal & his MLAs take credit & if it's something bad onus falls on govt. Is tarah se haathapaai karna! Koi gundagardi hai kya?: Sandeep Dikshit,Congress on Delhi Chief Secy alleged assault pic.twitter.com/yyUJaSSiwr Delhi: #Visuals from inside Delhi Secretariat. pic.twitter.com/8hyCAp0viM Police reaches Delhi Secretariat. pic.twitter.com/zYJsCjycav CM @ArvindKejriwal in his dictatorial style called Chief Secretary at 12 midnight & berated him in front of his MLAs. Drunk on power CM was concerned about why not more funds were dispersed for advertisements. Such is the state of affairs under AAP. @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi The incident occurred at CM @ArvindKejriwal 's residence. Will be meeting Hon'ble @LtGovDelhi at 12:35pm to apprise him of the ill treatment meted out to the Chief Secretary at the hands of AAP goons on the behest of CM @ArvindKejriwal. The same had happened with BJP delegation when it went to meet the CM at his residence. In total 9 AAP MLAs were present at the CM's residence when Chief Secretary was assaulted. They represent people of Delhi but are nothing short of Urban Naxalites. How utterly disgusting behaviour!
