Delhi Chief Secy assault case: Police summons two AAP MLAs for questioning

Police has summoned two MLAs for questioning in connection with the alleged assault on at Arvind Kejriwal's residence last month, officials said. The role of and in the alleged assault on the is under investigation, an said. "They have been asked to be present at station for questioning by 4 PM on Thursday," he said. Eleven MLAs, apart from Kejriwal, his VK Jain and Deputy Manish Sisodia, were present in a meeting at the chief minister's residence when the alleged assault took place on the intervening night of February 19-20. On February 23, a police team examined the CCTV surveillance system installed at the chief minister's residence in Civil Lines and seized the hard disc. Two MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were arrested and are presently in judicial custody in the case. Jain was also questioned in connection with the alleged assault.