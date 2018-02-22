Delhi chief secy row: Prakash attacked by blunt weapon; top 10 developments

Here is Delhi’s CS Anshu Prakashs’ @tehseenp Tehseen report clearly mentions he was manhandled. Answer to your question -why did he not get his medical done if he had injuries? pic.twitter.com/WdZeBrFd55 — Rubika Liyaquat (@RubikaLiyaquat) February 21, 2018

Officers from the IAS (Indian Administrative Service), DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service) and DSSS (Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board) associations also discussed the future course of action.

Watch this video how Delhi Cabinet Minister was held captive in the lift at Delhi Secretariat. Hear the mob shouting : “ बाहर निकलो, मारो “ pic.twitter.com/zQfQ2FqAw2 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 21, 2018