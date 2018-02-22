Delhi chief secy row: Prakash attacked by blunt weapon; top 10 developments

-
As the political slugfest over the assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, allegedly by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, continues, bureaucrats of the Delhi government have formed a coordination committee comprising representatives of all associations and decided to continue their peaceful protest against the incident. Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Wednesday sent two AAP MLAs -- Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal -- arrested on charges of assaulting the Delhi chief secretary -- in judicial custody till Thursday. Further, a day after the allegations of assault on Prakash and a Delhi minister's aide in two separate incidents, medical examination reports on Wednesday revealed injuries on both persons. For its part, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has rejected the assault allegation and claimed its two legislators have been targeted because one is a Dalit and the other a member of a minority community. Here are the top 10 developments in the political storm that has gripped the capital: 1) Chief secretary was assaulted with 'blunt' weapon: Medical examination reports on Wednesday revealed injuries on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash and a Delhi minister's aide in two separate incidents. The chief secretary has alleged that he was beaten up by AAP lawmakers in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the latter's official residence, where he had been called for a meeting. On Tuesday, Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain was manhandled inside the Delhi Secretariat by a crowd protesting against the alleged assault on the chief secretary. Also, Hussain's additional personal secretary was beaten up, according to multiple video clips from the Secretariat. The chief secretary's medical examination report revealed "mild swelling behind both ears" and "bruise over lower lip". The report has termed the nature of injuries as "simple" and the weapon used as "blunt". Meanwhile, the ministerial aide's medical report shared by a Delhi government spokesperson, revealed "multiple bruises seen all over back, linear in shape". Here is Delhi’s CS Anshu Prakashs’ Medical report. @tehseenp Tehseen report clearly mentions he was manhandled. Answer to your question -why did he not get his medical done if he had injuries? pic.twitter.com/WdZeBrFd55 Officers from the IAS (Indian Administrative Service), DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service) and DSSS (Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board) associations also discussed the future course of action. Watch this video how Delhi Cabinet Minister Imran Hussain was held captive in the lift at Delhi Secretariat. Hear the mob shouting : “ बाहर निकलो, मारो “ pic.twitter.com/zQfQ2FqAw2 AAP leader @Saurabh_MLAgk briefs media on officers not being present in committee proceedings despite repeated requests. pic.twitter.com/p8Wdm5RH3I
Officers from the IAS (Indian Administrative Service), DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service) and DSSS (Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board) associations also discussed the future course of action."At today's meeting, all officers were on the same page that bureaucrats are feeling themselves 'unsafe'," an official said. The associations at a meeting on Tuesday had passed a resolution saying they would, however, maintain written communications with AAP ministers to ensure there was no disruption in public service delivery. ALSO READ: Court rejects plea to send AAP MLAs to police custody 4) AAP says Dalit, Muslim MLAs targeted: Calling the alleged assault on Prakash a "conspiracy", the ruling AAP on Wednesday said that its two MLAs -- Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan -- were arrested in the case without any inquiry because they belonged to the Dalit and Muslim communities, respectively. Based on the allegation of assault made by Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, the two were arrested on the BJP's instructions without being given a chance to state their version, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh told the media. Citing examples of Gujarat's Una and Rajasthan's Pehlu Khan case, Singh said under the BJP's rule in various states, Dalits and Muslims were victims of communal violence. Taking a dig at BJP Delhi unit Chief Manoj Tiwari, Singh said: "You call us urban Naxalites (Maoists)? We have never incited any violence (among different communities)." He said the police ignored the evidence on the attack on AAP Minister Imran Hussain and his personal secretary Himanshu Singh but acted on the statement by the chief secretary. "We have the video footage of what happened at Delhi Secretariat yesterday (Tuesday) when our Minister and his Personal Secretary were attacked by a mob that was incited by the BJP but nothing has been done about it. Words of the Chief Secretary are being treated as gospel truth," he said, adding the top bureaucrat was making "false" allegations. 5) Delhi Environment Minister meets Lt Governor: Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday met Lt Governor Anil Baijal, seeking strong action against those involved in the alleged attack on him and his additional personal secretary at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday. According to an official, the minister apprised the Lt Governor of the incident seeking action in the matter. On Tuesday, Hussain was mobbed by more than a hundred officials and staffers, hours after Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was allegedly manhandled at the chief minister's residence. An FIR has been registered against unidentified people in connection with the case. Earlier on Wednesday, Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the Delhi Police is yet to take action in the case despite the AAP providing video evidence of the attack.
