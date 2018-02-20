JUST IN
Delhi Chief Secretary says AAP MLAs assaulted him in Arvind Kejriwal's presence

Anshu Prakash went straight to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence to complain about 'misconduct and abuse' by AAP MLAs

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
File photo of Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash has alleged that he was manhandled and abused by two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmakers at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Monday night, according to reports. Prakash was reportedly summoned to Kejriwal's home for discussions on problems related to Aadhaar. According to an NDTV report, Prakash was reported to have gone straight to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence to complain about the "misconduct and abuse" by the AAP lawmakers. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijender Gupta, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, alleged that Kejriwal "in his dictatorial style" called the Chief Secretary at midnight on Monday and "berated" him in front of his MLAs.

"Drunk on power, CM was concerned about why more funds were not dispersed for advertisements. Such is the state of affairs under AAP," Gupta added. AAP refutes allegations Delhi government spokesperson Nagendar Sharma said the Chief Secretary was making false accusations at the behest of BJP. Sharma said during a meeting at Kejriwal's residence on the "faulty implementation" of Aadhaar that "deprived about 250,000 families of ration", the Chief Secretary refused to answer questions saying he was not answerable to MLAs or the Chief Minister but only to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Further, Sharma said that Prakash used bad language against some MLAs and left without answering any questions. "Now he's making ludicrous allegations," he added. "Moreover, it is false information that the meeting and the argument were about TV ads. The entire discussion was on how a large number of families were not getting ration," Sharma said. Terming the incident as “constitutional crisis”, Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services President DN Singh said they’re going on an immediate strike and won’t resume work until those at fault get arrested.

First Published: Tue, February 20 2018. 13:12 IST

