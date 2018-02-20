Delhi Chief Secretary says AAP MLAs assaulted him in Arvind Kejriwal's presence

-
Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash has alleged that he was manhandled and abused by two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmakers at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Monday night, according to reports. Prakash was reportedly summoned to Kejriwal's home for discussions on problems related to Aadhaar. According to an NDTV report, Prakash was reported to have gone straight to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence to complain about the "misconduct and abuse" by the AAP lawmakers. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijender Gupta, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, alleged that Kejriwal "in his dictatorial style" called the Chief Secretary at midnight on Monday and "berated" him in front of his MLAs. In total 9 AAP MLAs were present at the CM's residence when Chief Secretary was assaulted. They represent people of Delhi but are nothing short of Urban Naxalites. How utterly disgusting behaviour!
We have urged LG to take legal action be taken against those responsible. This is like a constitutional crisis, never seen such a thing happen in the past many years:DN Singh, Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services President on alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secy Anshu Prakash pic.twitter.com/3AsJSgzs9s
How utterly disgusting behaviour!— Vijender Gupta (@Gupta_vijender) February 20, 2018
We have urged LG to take legal action be taken against those responsible. This is like a constitutional crisis, never seen such a thing happen in the past many years:DN Singh, Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services President on alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secy Anshu Prakash pic.twitter.com/3AsJSgzs9s— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2018
