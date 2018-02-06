JUST IN
Delhi court frames terror charges against Yasin Bhatkal, eight others

The court posted the matter for further hearing on March 7

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Yasin Bhatkal
A Delhi court on Tuesday framed conspiracy and other terror charges against Indian Mujahideen operative Yasin Bhatkal and eight others in a case of allegedly setting up an illegal arms factory in Delhi. Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma framed the charges of conspiracy (section 18) and being member of terrorist gang or organisation (section 20), punishable under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Besides Ahmad Siddibappa alias Yasin Bhatkal, the court also framed charges against other alleged IM members Zia-Ur- Rehman, Tehsin Akhtar, Mohd Waqar Azhar, Mohd Maroof, Mohd Saquib Ansari, Imteyaz Alam and Aijaz Shaikh. The court posted the matter for further hearing on March 7. Special Cell of Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in connection with the case of allegedly setting up the illegal arms factory, from where a huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered.

First Published: Tue, February 06 2018. 18:52 IST

