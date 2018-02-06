A Delhi court on Tuesday framed conspiracy and other terror charges against Indian Mujahideen operative Yasin Bhatkal and eight others in a case of allegedly setting up an illegal arms factory in Delhi. Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma framed the charges of conspiracy (section 18) and being member of terrorist gang or organisation (section 20), punishable under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Besides Ahmad Siddibappa alias Yasin Bhatkal, the court also framed charges against other alleged IM members Zia-Ur- Rehman, Tehsin Akhtar, Mohd Waqar Azhar, Mohd Maroof, Mohd Saquib Ansari, Imteyaz Alam and Aijaz Shaikh. The court posted the matter for further hearing on March 7. Special Cell of Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in connection with the case of allegedly setting up the illegal arms factory, from where a huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered.
Delhi court frames terror charges against Yasin Bhatkal, eight others
The court posted the matter for further hearing on March 7
Press Trust of India |
http://mybs.in/2VkVeI6
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Get 12 months FREE CIBIL report with Personal Loan
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Get 12 months FREE CIBIL report with Personal Loan
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU