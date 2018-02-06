Delhi court frames terror charges against Yasin Bhatkal, eight others

A Delhi court on Tuesday framed conspiracy and other against operative and eight others in a case of allegedly setting up an in Delhi. Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma framed the charges of conspiracy (section 18) and being member of terrorist gang or organisation (section 20), punishable under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Besides alias Yasin Bhatkal, the court also framed charges against other alleged IM members Zia-Ur- Rehman, Tehsin Akhtar, Mohd Waqar Azhar, Mohd Maroof, Mohd Saquib Ansari, Imteyaz Alam and Aijaz Shaikh. The court posted the matter for further hearing on March 7. Special Cell of Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in connection with the case of allegedly setting up the illegal arms factory, from where a huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered.