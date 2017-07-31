Delhi court summons Ola, Uber for allegedly violating fare norms

A court here on Monday issued summons to app-based cab service providers, including and Uber, for allegedly not adhering to rules relating to fares.

Metropolitan Magistrate asked the company to represent itself by the authorised representative on the next date of hearing, December 11.

The court order came on a complaint filed by an through its secretary Rakesh Agarwal.

The complaint was filed against which runs Ola, India Systems Pvt Ltd and the Serendipity Infolabs Pvt Ltd which runs 'Taxi For Sure'.

"Prima facie, it is clear that excess fare has been charged by the respondent company in violation of Motor Vehicles (MV) Act notification dated June 20, 2013 as well as City Taxi Scheme (CTS)," the court said.

"Accordingly, prima facie of permit violation under section 192A of MV Act is made out," the court said.

The NGO has sought recovery of a whopping Rs 91,000 crore from cab service providers for allegedly not adhering to rules relating to fares and not operating by meters.

It had sought lodging of an FIR alleging that by providing taxi and auto rickshaw services, they were violating permit conditions which amounted to commission of offences under sections 66 and 192A of the MV Act.