Delhi court to hear plea against Arvind Kejriwal in alleged nepotism case

-
ALSO READKejriwal's troubles see no end, Delhi court to hear defamation case today EC scared of holding 'hackathon'? Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia think so Next expose on Kejriwal will rattle Delhi AAP lovers, claims Kapil Mishra Delhi court to hear defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday Blow for Kejriwal: EC rejects pleas of 21 AAP MLAs in office of profit case
-
A Delhi court will today continue hearing on a plea against Delhi Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal and his brother-in-law in a case of alleged nepotism as he allegedly favoured his relative in granting a contract to him for which fake bills worth crores were submitted in the Public Works Department (PWD).
The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) had filed a status report based on Rahul Sharma's, founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), complaint against Kejriwal's deceased brother-in-law Surendra Kumar Bansal.
The court had also sought a status report from the ACB on the attack on the complainant.
The ACB on May 2 informed a Delhi court that it had lodged three separate FIRs on a criminal complaint filed against Kejriwal and others in an alleged PWD scam.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU