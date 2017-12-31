JUST IN
Delhi air pollution, Ganga & Yamuna rejuvenation kept NGT busy in 2017
Delhi fog: Flight operations resume at IGI airport after 3-hour suspension

The operations were on hold since 7:30 am when the visibility hovered around 75 metres and dropped to 50 metres later

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Fog, Airplane
Image via Shutterstock

Flight operations resumed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport after remaining suspended for more than three hours on Sunday due to poor visibility.

"About 40 flights were diverted. There may be a few more... The operations started at 11 am and queues are being cleared now," an airport official told IANS.

The operations were on hold since 7:30 am when the visibility hovered around 75 metres and dropped to 50 metres later.

 
First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 16:20 IST

