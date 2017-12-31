Delhi fog: Flight operations resume at IGI airport after 3-hour suspension

Flight operations resumed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport after remaining suspended for more than three hours on Sunday due to poor visibility.

"About 40 flights were diverted. There may be a few more... The operations started at 11 am and queues are being cleared now," an airport official told IANS.

The operations were on hold since 7:30 am when the visibility hovered around 75 metres and dropped to 50 metres later.