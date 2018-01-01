Delhi fog: Flight operations resume at IGI airport as visibility improves

Operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) resumed after remaining suspended for a few hours in the wake of a dense canopying the whole capital region on the morning of Day One of 2018 and the visibility dropping below 50 metres.

Many flights, however, continue to be delayed at the time of filing this report.

Earlier in the day, low visibility led to the cancellation of one flight and rescheduling of five domestic and seven International flights.

Hundreds of passengers at several railway stations in north India were also left stranded after multiple trains got delayed due to the thick woke up to on Monday.

As many as 56 trains were delayed, 20 were rescheduled and 15 were cancelled, according to CPRO, Northern Railways.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi's Shadipur was recorded at 332, Siri Fort at 388 - both falling under the 'Hazardous' category. AQI at ITO was recorded at 182 ('Unhealthy' category) and Dwarka was at 257 ('Very Unhealthy' category).

Visibility levels at the Airport had gone below 50 metres on Sunday morning too.