Delhi gas leak: 110 students of a Tughlakabad school fall ill, hospitalised

As many as 110 students of Rani Jhansi School in Tughlakabad were admitted to a hospital

BS Web Team/PTI 

More than 50 students of Rani Jhansi School in Tughlakabad admitted to 3 nearby hospitals due to gas leakage near the school. Photo: ANI

As many as 110 students of Rani Jhansi School in Tughlakabad were admitted to a hospital on Saturday after they fell ill due to gas leakage from a depot in southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad area.

The depot is located near a school in Railway Colony, Tughlakabad.

A call was received around 7:35 AM about the gas leakage and seven fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, said a senior officer from Delhi Fire Services, adding that the source of leakage was not clear.

Police said that the students have been admitted to the hospital without giving further details.

