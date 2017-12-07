Delhi government makes U-turn on odd-even, seeks exemptions

Within 24 hours of its assurance to launch the next round of scheme without exemptions, the on Thursday made a U-turn and filed a review at the Green Tribunal (NGT), seeking exemptions again.

On Wednesday, the government's counsel assured the Tribunal that it would bring the scheme as directed by the green court, which includes no exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers.

"The wants to implement with exemptions... We have filed a review plea," the counsel said here after the bench headed by Justice Swatanter Kumar asked its stand on the scheme.

Earlier in November, when the Delhi-NCR faced "severe-plus" or "emergency" air quality situation that calls for implementation of the scheme under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the NGT directed the to implement the road rationing scheme without any exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers.

The matter will be heard on Friday.

Observing that the air quality in and NCR was never "normal", the Tribunal had earlier also directed the and neighbouring states to spell out their action plans and how they would implement the GRAP, given the severity of the air quality.

The government's plan recommends implementation of plan, check on entry of trucks in the city, ban on construction work and asking parents not to allow their children to play outside when air quality turns "severe".