Delhi govt asks DMRC not to increase metro fare until inquiry is done

The Government on Thursday told the Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) to hold an impending hike till it completes an enquiry on the proposed increase.

" Metro is directed to put on hold any further hike till government completes its enquiry and forms an opinion on this subject," Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Metro fares are set to increase by a minimum of Rs 10 from next month.

"The proposed hike by Metro is likely to adversely affect the interests of a large number of commuters in Delhi," the Aam Aadmi Party leader said. " Government is completely against any hike in Metro fares."

The minister said it was not clear whether the government's stand was considered by the committee of Metro.

He said a meeting took place between the government and Managing Director

The minister's directive came after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked Gahlot to find a way to stop the "anti-people" Metro hike within a week.

"Metro hike is anti-people move. Have ordered ... Gahlot to find a solution to stop hike," Kejriwal tweeted.

The minister then sought "all relevant records of (the) uncalled hike".

Metro fares are set to increase for a second time this year from October 1.

The last increase was in May when the minimum went up from Rs 8 to Rs 10 and the maximum from Rs 30 to Rs 50.

Metro fares rose following the recommendations of the fourth Committee.

was formed in 1995 with equal equity participation of the central government and the government of the Capital Territory of After beginning its operations in 2002, Metro now covers 218 km with 164 stations. The network is set to expand further.

