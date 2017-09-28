Delhi govt asks DMRC not to increase metro fare until inquiry is done

The Delhi
Government on Thursday told the Delhi
Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) to hold an impending fare
hike till it completes an enquiry on the proposed increase.
"Delhi
Metro is directed to put on hold any further hike till Delhi
government completes its enquiry and forms an opinion on this subject," Delhi
Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.
Delhi
Metro fares are set to increase by a minimum of Rs 10 from next month.
"The proposed fare
hike by Delhi
Metro is likely to adversely affect the interests of a large number of commuters in Delhi," the Aam Aadmi Party leader said. "Delhi
Government is completely against any hike in Metro fares."
The minister said it was not clear whether the Delhi
government's stand was considered by the fare fixation
committee of Delhi
Metro.
The minister's directive came after Delhi
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked Gahlot to find a way to stop the "anti-people" Metro fare
hike within a week.
"Metro fare
hike is anti-people move. Have ordered ... Gahlot to find a solution to stop fare
hike," Kejriwal tweeted.
The minister then sought "all relevant records of (the) uncalled fare
hike".
Delhi
Metro fares are set to increase for a second time this year from October 1.
The last increase was in May when the minimum fare
went up from Rs 8 to Rs 10 and the maximum from Rs 30 to Rs 50.
Delhi
Metro fares rose following the recommendations of the fourth Fare Fixation
Committee.
DMRC
was formed in 1995 with equal equity participation of the central government and the government of the National
Capital Territory of Delhi.
After beginning its operations in 2002, Delhi
Metro now covers 218 km with 164 stations. The network is set to expand further.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU