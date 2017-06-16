Delhi govt draft policy proposes parking charges, limits number of vehicles

The new draft policy of the Delhi government
has recommended parking controls with charges for night
and day
hours and a limit on the number of vehicles to be accommodated on residential streets
in the city.
It states that only night
parking may be allowed on public streets
in residential areas that too against parking charges to be decided by the concerned local bodies.
A household may be allowed to park not more than 2-3 cars on a public street during night
time after payment of parking charges. In the case of more number of cars, higher parking charges may be levied for night
parking.
It recommended higher charges for daytime parking on residential public streets.
The local bodies can consider norms for permission of parking for private vehicles on residential streets
on the basis of the size of the plot, it stated.
It suggested one vehicle parking on plots measuring up to 50 yards, on normal parking charges. Beyond a specific number, depending on plot size there should be additional charges for parking on residential streets
for equitable distribution on public spaces.
Pointing to the limited parking space in the city, the policy emphasised on prioritising parking spaces on residential streets
in favour of the residents and their visitors.
Parking controls in residential areas should balance the long-stay parking needs of all households to use street space for accommodating visitors, it added.
