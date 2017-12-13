Delhi govt not to hike excise duty on liquor

Tipplers in the city have a reason to cheer as the today decided not to hike the excise duty on



The Cabinet has approved the new excise policy for 2017-18 although it was supposed to be approved earlier, a senior official said.



The next excise policy will be effective from January next year.This is the third time the Arvind Kejriwal-led has not increased the excise duty on liquor, resulting in no hike in the prices of alcohol."The Cabinet has approved the new excise policy for the ongoing financial year. There has been no increase in the excise duty on in the city," the official said.The official said that the new excise policy will be effective from January to March 31 as there are only three months left in the current financial year."The will soon start working on preparing new excise policy for the next financial year," the official added.