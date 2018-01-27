Delhi govt to boost public transportation, invites bid for 1,000 buses

The Delhi government has started the process for inducting 1,000 buses under the Cluster scheme in a bid to boost public transport. The Transport department has invited competitive bidding for induction of additional 1,000 buses in four clusters, a government official said on Saturday. Under the cluster scheme, 1,648 buses are already being run by the (DIMTS), a joint venture of the Delhi government and IDFC Foundation. The has been authorised by the government for management of the bid process for selection of private operators for the four projects, the official said. Besides the Cluster scheme, (DTC) also runs nearly 3,900 buses in the city. The Delhi government was also procuring 2,000 standard floor buses to strengthen the public transport.