JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Thousands stranded, 2 killed in Assam's anti-RSS stir: Know what it's about

Ravi Shankar Prasad lauds village entrepreneurs for creating jobs via CSCs
Business Standard

Delhi govt to boost public transportation, invites bid for 1,000 buses

Besides the Cluster scheme, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) also runs nearly 3,900 buses in the city

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi bus
Photo: Shutterstock

The Delhi government has started the process for inducting 1,000 buses under the Cluster scheme in a bid to boost public transport. The Transport department has invited competitive bidding for induction of additional 1,000 buses in four clusters, a government official said on Saturday. Under the cluster scheme, 1,648 buses are already being run by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS), a joint venture of the Delhi government and IDFC Foundation. The DIMTS has been authorised by the government for management of the bid process for selection of private operators for the four projects, the official said. Besides the Cluster scheme, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) also runs nearly 3,900 buses in the city. The Delhi government was also procuring 2,000 standard floor buses to strengthen the public transport.

First Published: Sat, January 27 2018. 15:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements