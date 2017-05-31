Delhi-Gwalior-Indore-Mumbai flight to be launched under UDAN

UDAN aims to connect 45 un-served and under-served airports and make flying cheap by capping fares

Air India's regional arm will launch a flight on Delhi-Gwalior-Indore- route, which will be its second venture under the government's scheme to make flying affordable.



The airline will operate ATR 72-600 aircraft, a 70-seater all-economy class aircraft, on this route.



The subsidised fare on the Gwalior- leg of the journey will be Rs 1,830, for Gwalior-Indore it will be Rs 2,500 and for Indore- it will be Rs 2,500, said in a statement.



However, Delhi-Gwalior, Mumbai-Indore and Indore- routes will not fall under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS), the statement added.



The first flight under the scheme was launched on April 27 and was operated between Shimla and by the subsidiary.



Under the scheme, also known as or Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik, the aims at connecting 45 unserved and under-served airports and make flying affordable by capping fares at Rs 2,500 per seat/hour.



Five airlines were awarded 128 routes under the scheme in March this year after a bidding process.

Press Trust of India