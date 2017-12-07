JUST IN
Delhi HC exempts Kejriwal from personal appearance in defamation case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi HC exempts Kejriwal to attend Dec 11 trial

The Delhi High Court today exempted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from personal appearance before a trial court on December 11 in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra.

A bench of Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal also issued a notice to Delhi Police and Chandra seeking their response on the chief minister's plea to quash the complaint filed by the BJP leader.

The court, which was not inclined to stay the proceedings before the trial court, however, exempted Kejriwal's personal appearance and listed the matter for further hearing on January 22.

Kejriwal has sought a stay on the summons issued to him by the trial court on March 4.

Chandra, had on November 17, last year, sought prosecution of the Delhi chief minister for allegedly defaming him by levelling false allegations in the wake of demonetisation.

First Published: Thu, December 07 2017. 11:40 IST

