Delhi HC has not stayed minimum wage hike notification, says Gopal Rai

Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai today claimed that the Delhi High Court has not stayed the notification of the Kejriwal government hiking the minimum wages, which came into effect on April 1.
The Delhi government received complaints from some quarters about employers being denied benefits citing the notification has been stayed by the Delhi High Court, Rai said while clarifying that the high court is currently hearing a bunch of petitions against the notification.
"However, the court has not put any stay on the notification. It has only directed the government that no coercive action should be taken against violators till the time hearing in the case gets over," said Rai.
He added the government will start a month-long awareness campaign over the issue starting June 11.
As per the cabinet's decision approved in March, the minimum wages for unskilled labourers has been revised to Rs 13,350 per month, while for semi-skilled and skilled persons, it will be Rs 14,698 and Rs 16,182 respectively.
