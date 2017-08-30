JUST IN
Delhi HC to hear men's rights NGO on plea opposing marital rape today

In Marital rape, the spouse indulges in sexual intercourse without the consent of the other

ANI  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday will hear a plea, filed by an NGO, opposing several petitions to make marital rape a criminal offence.

The NGO is representing men, victimised by alleged misuse of gender laws, and has filed the petition in the court.

A court on August 28 had allowed the intervention application by NGO, Men Welfare Trust, and allowed it to address the court.

In Marital rape (or spousal rape), the spouse indulges in sexual intercourse without the consent of the other.

The NGO argued that the issue affected a large number of men, who are vulnerable in getting victimised by the women, who at times file false rape and domestic violence cases.

It also claimed that in a marriage, a person gives his or her spouse the permission to have sex, which then cannot be termed as rape.
First Published: Wed, August 30 2017. 10:28 IST

