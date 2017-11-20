Delhi HC to hear Mukul Roy's plea seeking probe into his phone being tapped

JUST IN
ANI  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi High Court on Monday will hear the plea of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy seeking an investigation into his phones being allegedly tapped.

Roy has accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) in this regard.

On November 17, Roy alleged that his phones are being tapped and moved the Delhi High Court demanding an investigation into the matter.

Reportedly, Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo, had also recently alleged that mobile phones of few political leaders were being tapped in West Bengal.

A former confidante of Mamata Banerjee, Roy joined the BJP on November 3.

Roy had accused the West Bengal Chief Minister of indulging in 'minority politics' in the state.
