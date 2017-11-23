Delhi HC to resume hearing Jaitley's defamation case against Kejriwal today

The will continue hearing the civil case filed by Finance Minister against Delhi Chief Minister and other (AAP) leaders, on Thursday.

Jaitley had filed a civil suit against Kejriwal and five other leaders, including Ashutosh, Kumar Vishwas, Sanjay Singh, and Deepak Bajpai.

The leaders had accused Jaitley of corruption during the latter's tenure as the president of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

In his complaint, Jaitley accused Kejriwal and others of defaming and sought Rs 10 crore as damages.

Jaitley was president of the DDCA, from 2000 to 2013.