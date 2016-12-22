Delhi High Court adjourns all pleas against demonetisation

on Thursday adjourned indefinitely the hearing on pleas challenging the government's move after it was informed that the has stayed all proceedings pending before different courts on related issues.

"The is seized of the issue and has also stayed the proceedings on pleas challenging the November 8 notification pending before different high courts (in India) and has said only they would hear them," a bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal said.

The bench further said since the petitioners were not withdrawing their petitions as per directive, the "case is adjourned sine die".

Sine die refers to business or proceedings that have been adjourned with no appointed date for resumption.

The apex court had on December 16, said no other courts in the country shall entertain any writ petitions relating to the issues.

The direction came on the pleas challenging the November 8 decision to demonetise high-value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 and also the petition filed by Centre for transfer of matters pending before various high courts to either the apex court or one of the high courts.

"We make it clear that the petitioners in the high courts are free to intervene in the Supreme Court," the apex court bench had said.

The high court was hearing two separate pleas, one of which has sought discontinuation of the new Rs 2,000 currency note while the other petition has sought a direction to the Centre to ensure that all the ATMs are dispensing cash and people do not suffer.