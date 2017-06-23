Delhi High Court to continue hearing pleas on dengue, chikungunya menace

Municipal Commissioners will have to remain present for the hearing.
Earlier on Wednesday, the High Court
slammed Municipal Corporation of Delhi
(north, south and east) in failing to manage the sanitation and garbage management in the national
capital.
The South and North MCD
commissioners had appeared before the court, while the EDMC commissioner got exemption as he was out of the country.
After watching the media reports in the court room, the high court
clearly said that these reports are showing the ground reality and the reports showed by the MCD
are clearly an 'eye wash'.
The court also questioned the MCD
over their planning, coordination and preparation leading to clogging of drains and the unaddressed problem of garbage lying unattended in the city leading to vector-borne diseases in the national
capital.
Earlier on June 2, the court had issued notices to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi
(north, south and east) for violating court orders in matters relating to sanitation.
The Delhi High Court
also asked the MCD
Commissioners to show cause as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.
Rebuking all the sections of MCDs for keeping in view the growing menace of vector-borne diseases especially dengue
and chikungunya, the Court criticised the MCDs for being apathetic towards the problems of people.
The court questioned them over their zero preparation leading to clogging of drains everywhere just by light showers in the national
capital.
The Court further said the duty of the MCD
is not only to collect taxes from people but also to provide them facilities.
Reprimanding the Delhi
Government over the unaddressed problem of garbage lying unattended in the city leading to vector-borne diseases, the Delhi High Court
on Thursday warned the former of facing a contempt notice in the matter.
The court also rapped three Municipal Corporation of Delhi
(MCDs) bodies over the same issue.
The High Court
expressed its displeasure over the prevalent situation saying, "You (Delhi
Government) have mentioned in your affidavit that you have cleaned all the areas in Delhi, however, the media reports show that the garbage is not collected even in four days."
"Keeping in view of your false affidavit, should we issue contempt of court notice against you?" the court further said.
Earlier on May 16, the High Court
had pulled up the Centre, the Delhi
Government and the civic agencies for failing to take appropriate steps in regard to combating the spread of vector-borne diseases.
Taking a dig at all the three authorities, the court said that mosquitoes
don't wait for meetings, and asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi
(MCD) to conduct mapping of vulnerable areas where dengue
and chikungunya
cases have occurred.
Earlier this month, Delhi
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued directions for a comprehensive plan to make the national
capital mosquito free.
As per a status report of South Delhi
Municipal Corporation, 80 cases of chikungunya
and 30 cases of dengue
have already been reported in Delhi
in just four months, since January 1 this year, even though the season for vector-borne diseases in Delhi
is between July and December.
In 2016, Delhi
saw its first ever chikungunya
outbreak that affected 9,661 people. In 2015, 16,000 dengue
cases were reported and 60 people lost their lives to the disease.
