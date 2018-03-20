Delhi High Court to hear CBI and ED's appeal on 2G case on Wednesday

JUST IN
ANI  |  New Delhi 

Former Telecom minister A Raja gestures after he was acquitted by a special court in the 2G scam case, in New Delhi | Photo: Dalip Kumar

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday will hear Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) appeals against the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in the 2G spectrum case.

While CBI filed an appeal on Tuesday, the ED had moved the Court on Monday.

In a surprising judgment, a special CBI court had last year acquitted all key accused, including A Raja, in the Rs 300 billion 2G spectrum allocation case.

Special CBI judge O.P. Saini had cleared the 19 accused of all charges, rejecting the case presented by the agency, citing lack of "prosecutable evidence".

Earlier on March 12, the Supreme Court directed the CBI and ED to complete probes and close all cases related to the 2G scam within six months.

On Tuesday, CBI filed an appeal before the Delhi High Court against the lower court order in the 2G spectrum case. "We have filed an appeal in the High Court in the 2G case. The judgement of the trial court was examined and it was found that there was a strong ground for lodging the case."


The ED has also appealed against the judgement of the trial court that acquitted 19 people in the 2G spectrum allocation money laundering case. The agency said it would study the order and knock the doors of the High Court armed with their evidence and investigation. 

 

First Published: Tue, March 20 2018. 20:47 IST

