Delhi High Court to hear CBI and ED's appeal on 2G case on Wednesday

-
ALSO READ2G verdict: Congress spurred by court acquittals Raja says entire 2G case was cooked up; Kanimozhi feels justice delivered 2G verdict: All 17 acquitted for lack of evidence; CBI to move Delhi HC 2G verdict: Niira Radia's statement was of no use to CBIs, says court Vinod Rai compromised CAG's sanctity, had ulterior motives: A Raja
-
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday will hear Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) appeals against the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in the 2G spectrum case.
While CBI filed an appeal on Tuesday, the ED had moved the Court on Monday.
In a surprising judgment, a special CBI court had last year acquitted all key accused, including A Raja, in the Rs 300 billion 2G spectrum allocation case.
Special CBI judge O.P. Saini had cleared the 19 accused of all charges, rejecting the case presented by the agency, citing lack of "prosecutable evidence".
Earlier on March 12, the Supreme Court directed the CBI and ED to complete probes and close all cases related to the 2G scam within six months.
On Tuesday, CBI filed an appeal before the Delhi High Court against the lower court order in the 2G spectrum case. "We have filed an appeal in the High Court in the 2G case. The judgement of the trial court was examined and it was found that there was a strong ground for lodging the case."
The ED has also appealed against the judgement of the trial court that acquitted 19 people in the 2G spectrum allocation money laundering case. The agency said it would study the order and knock the doors of the High Court armed with their evidence and investigation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU