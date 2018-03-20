Delhi High Court to hear CBI and ED's appeal on 2G case on Wednesday

The on Wednesday will hear (ED) and (CBI) appeals against the acquittal of former telecom A Raja, and others in the

While filed an appeal on Tuesday, the had moved the Court on Monday.

In a surprising judgment, a special court had last year acquitted all key accused, including A Raja, in the Rs 300 billion 2G spectrum allocation case.

Special had cleared the 19 accused of all charges, rejecting the case presented by the agency, citing lack of "prosecutable evidence".

Earlier on March 12, the directed the and to complete probes and close all cases related to the 2G scam within six months.



On Tuesday, filed an appeal before the against the lower court order in the "We have filed an appeal in the High Court in the 2G case. The judgement of the trial court was examined and it was found that there was a strong ground for lodging the case."



The has also appealed against the judgement of the trial court that acquitted 19 people in the 2G spectrum allocation money laundering case. The agency said it would study the order and knock the doors of the High Court armed with their evidence and investigation.

